Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Decreases By 11.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $26.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.