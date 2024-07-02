Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Decreases By 11.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $26.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.