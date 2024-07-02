Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Decreases By 17.5%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 660,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,362.3 days.

KBC Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBCSF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.40. 249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $53.07 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.