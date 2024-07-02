Short Interest in Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Declines By 20.5%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Metso Oyj Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OUKPY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,390. Metso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.0965 dividend. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

