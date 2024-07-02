Short Interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Increases By 19.8%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Safe & Green Stock Performance

Safe & Green stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. Safe & Green has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Get Safe & Green alerts:

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($4.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 4,127.08% and a negative net margin of 233.49%.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.