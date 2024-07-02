Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Grows By 20.8%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,800 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 1,096,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,416.0 days.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

