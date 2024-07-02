Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Rises By 42.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of DGRS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.63. 99,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $331.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

