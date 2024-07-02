Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Rises By 42.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of DGRS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.63. 99,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $331.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
