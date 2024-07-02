Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $263.66 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,812.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.50 or 0.00613800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00121295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00273677 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00045299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071281 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,599,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,571,417,543 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

