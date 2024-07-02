SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 3.3% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.80. 115,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 716,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $558.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

