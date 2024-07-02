SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 3.3% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.80. 115,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 716,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
SIGA Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a market cap of $558.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
