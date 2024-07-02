Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Trading Up 5.8%

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.08. 171,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 264,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

