Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,419,100 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 12,859,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$2.27 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. Sinch AB has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.75.

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

