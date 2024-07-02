Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,419,100 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 12,859,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.4 days.
Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$2.27 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. Sinch AB has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.75.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
