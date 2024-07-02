SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Short Interest Update

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SK Growth Opportunities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKGR. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in SK Growth Opportunities by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $5,405,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,867,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

NASDAQ SKGR remained flat at $11.12 during midday trading on Monday. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. SK Growth Opportunities has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

