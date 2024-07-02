SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Cut by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,713 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,807,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,327,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,733 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,248. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

