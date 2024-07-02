SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 307,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,642,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after buying an additional 299,484 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 304,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80,648 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. 1,450,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,781. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

