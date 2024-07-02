SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.71. 4,887,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $81.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

