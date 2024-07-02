SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Cut by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $21,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.47. 217,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,483. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

