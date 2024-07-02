Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.47 and last traded at $76.69. Approximately 1,361,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,344,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

