Steele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 564 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,229 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,522,000 after acquiring an additional 775,520 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.31. 9,782,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,261. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

