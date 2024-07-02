Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $16.17 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 23,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $69.70. 12,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $599.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $72.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3668 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

