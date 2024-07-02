Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $35.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Steele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $35,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,359. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

