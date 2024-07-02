Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $388,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $251,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,243,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,723,953. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

