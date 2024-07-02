Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3,153.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,202 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,825. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.