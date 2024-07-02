Steele Capital Management Inc. Invests $286,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.01. 6,185,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.22. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $279.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

