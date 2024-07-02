Steele Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

