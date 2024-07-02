Steele Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,290 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after buying an additional 2,206,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after buying an additional 640,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,755,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. 1,908,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

