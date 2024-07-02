Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Takes $211,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

SAP Price Performance

SAP traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.33. 753,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $204.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

