Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$16.25

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Paradigm Capital upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Stock Down 16.1 %

Shares of ARE traded down C$2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$17.40. The stock has a market cap of C$887.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.48.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.