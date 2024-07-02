StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. LiqTech International has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

