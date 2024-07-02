StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. LiqTech International has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.97.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
