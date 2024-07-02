StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.04.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

