StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of VIA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.