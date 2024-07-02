StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of VIA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Via Renewables stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.17% of Via Renewables as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

