StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
ARL opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a current ratio of 33.02. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
