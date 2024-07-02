StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,151.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,151.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Coughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $132,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 119.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 105.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 114,983 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Further Reading

