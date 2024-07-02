Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 119,922 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

