Stratis Price Hits $0.0468 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $22,818.76 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.42 or 0.05477405 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00045333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.