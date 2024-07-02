Stratis Price Tops $0.0463 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $24,051.07 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.93 or 0.05512316 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00045745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

