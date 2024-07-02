Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Structure Therapeutics worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 356,302 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,875,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NASDAQ:GPCR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

