Synergy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,837 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after buying an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,851. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

