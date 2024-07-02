Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.8 %

SNY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. 1,893,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

About Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

