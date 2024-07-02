Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.06. 3,282,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

