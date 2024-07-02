Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.76. The stock had a trading volume of 936,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,150. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

