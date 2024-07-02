Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 34.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MicroStrategy by 140.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy
In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,856 shares of company stock valued at $51,096,331. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on MSTR
MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of MSTR stock traded down $37.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,328.29. 564,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,447.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.11 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -199.24 and a beta of 3.11.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.
MicroStrategy Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.