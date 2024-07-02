Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 109,191 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,191 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after acquiring an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,522,000 after purchasing an additional 775,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.32. 3,627,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,869. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.