Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,821 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.79. The stock had a trading volume of 76,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,230. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $117.57.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

