Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Sells $178,365.44 in Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $178,365.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 45,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,307. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 395.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SYRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 625,114 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 92,396 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

