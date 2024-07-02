T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $532,770.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.98. 3,317,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

