Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
TARO opened at $42.97 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
