Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TARO opened at $42.97 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 475,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $9,995,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

