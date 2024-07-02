Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of TAYD traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,050. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

