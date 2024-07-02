Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Taylor Devices Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of TAYD traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,050. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices Company Profile
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Devices
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.