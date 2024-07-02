Tempur Sealy International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,998 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 293% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,054 put options.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. 1,493,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,797. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

