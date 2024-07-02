Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Up 36.0% in June

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKKFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tenet Fintech Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a negative net margin of 224.05%.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

