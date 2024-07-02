The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 3.1% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $282,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TRV stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,744. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.