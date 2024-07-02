Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 683,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Theriva Biologics Stock Performance

TOVX remained flat at $0.24 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 70,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.38. Theriva Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Theriva Biologics alerts:

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theriva Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theriva Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.